The Nigeria Prize for Literature: 184 poets chase $100,000

The 184 entries selected to compete for this year's edition of the prestigious Nigeria Prize for Literature, sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited, NLNG, were handed over to the Advisory Board of the prize. NLNG's General Manager, External Relations, Dr. Kudo Eresia-Eke and Chairman of the Advisory Board, Professor AyI BanjI, during the hand-over ceremony in Lagos.

