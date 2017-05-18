Suicide bombers killed in attempt to attack Unimaid female hostel

Soldiers speak to people standing away from houses burnt by Boko Haram Islamists at Zabarmari, a fishing and farming village near Maiduguri, northeast Nigeria, on July 3, 2015. Several female suicide bombers in northeast Nigeria blew themselves up amid panicked villagers fleeing a Boko Haram attack, killing scores, the army and witnesses said on July 4. The latest carnage in series of attacks that have claimed more than 200 lives in just three days happened on Friday night in Zabarmari village, 10 kilometres from the city of Maiduguri, the birthplace of the jihadist group.

