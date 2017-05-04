Stop wasting your lives, cleric admonishes Nigerian youths
A clergy, Pastor Benjamin Adesanya of Word of Life Church, Amilegbe, Ilorin, has advised the youths to plan and be well focused in life, so as not to waste their youthful years. "Do not be wasteful or careless, do not refuse correction or be shallow minded, do not be easily carried away by anything, obey and support good leadership.
