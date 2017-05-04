Six soldiers killed in new clash in N...

Six soldiers killed in new clash in Nigeria's oil hub - army

14 hrs ago

May 5 At least six Nigerian soldiers have been killed in new military campaign against militants in the country's restive Niger Delta oil hub, security officials said on Friday. The southern swampland has been largely quiet since the start of the year because militants halted attacks against oil pipelines to give the government a chance to conduct peace talks.

Chicago, IL

