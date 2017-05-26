Same-sex-marriage movie:We have been ...

Same-sex-marriage movie:We have been receiving backlash since we shot 'Busted'- Face Onu

Producers of "Busted", Nollywood's latest movie on same-sex marriage, which is due for private screening at Oriental Hotel, Lagos, on May 21, Lisa Onu and her sister, Face Onu said, they are already under attack for daring to produce the expository movie. Face Onu who disclosed this, while in a chat with HVP said, since they shot the movie, they have been receiving a lot of backlash from people for daring to venture into the den of lions.

