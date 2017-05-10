Purported Boko Haram fighter says group plans to bomb Nigerian capital: video

A man purporting to be a Boko Haram fighter said the Islamist militant group plans to bomb Nigeria's capital, Abuja, in a video seen by Reuters on Saturday. "More bombs attacks are on the way, including Abuja that you feel is secured," said the man in the video which was obtained by Sahara Reporters, a U.S.-based journalism website, and Nigerian journalist Ahmad Salkida.

