Proposed ICT University will equip Nigerians with best skills - Shittu

The Minister of Communications, Mr Adebayo Shittu, said on Thursday that the plan to establish a University of Information and Communication Technology in Nigeria was aimed at equipping Nigerians with the best skills. Shittu told newsmen in Abuja that facilities at the National Information Technology Development Agency would be utilised to achieve this objective.

