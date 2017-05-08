Pray for Nigeria, Okowa Urges Christians
Delta State Governor, Sen Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Christians across the country to pray for the country and those in authority, saying "it is God's express instruction through which our land and country could be healed". He gave this advice at the weekend in Lagos at the Redeemed Christian Church of God , Powerlink Chapel, Lekki, Lagos, at the child dedication service of former Delta State House of Assembly member, Honourable Ross Uredi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|Sat
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr 19
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr 13
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC