Pray for Nigeria, Okowa Urges Christians

Pray for Nigeria, Okowa Urges Christians

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Delta State Governor, Sen Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Christians across the country to pray for the country and those in authority, saying "it is God's express instruction through which our land and country could be healed". He gave this advice at the weekend in Lagos at the Redeemed Christian Church of God , Powerlink Chapel, Lekki, Lagos, at the child dedication service of former Delta State House of Assembly member, Honourable Ross Uredi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... Sat boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr 19 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr 13 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,876,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC