Pray for Nigeria, Okowa Urges Christians

Delta State Governor, Sen Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Christians across the country to pray for the country and those in authority, saying "it is God's express instruction through which our land and country could be healed". He gave this advice at the weekend in Lagos at the Redeemed Christian Church of God , Powerlink Chapel, Lekki, Lagos, at the child dedication service of former Delta State House of Assembly member, Honourable Ross Uredi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.