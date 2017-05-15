Pray for good health of President Buh...

Pray for good health of President Buhari, APC enjoins Nigerians

15 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Mr Abayomi Adesanya, the Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, on Monday urged Nigerians to pray for good health and quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari. The APC spokesman appealed for more patience by Nigerians and urged them to pray for good health of the President.

Chicago, IL

