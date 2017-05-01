Pray for Buhari, ACF tells Nigerians
The Arewa Consultative Forum has called on Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari's quick recovery and not to speculate on what his health conditions are. In a statement issued in Kaduna Tuesday, the forum called on Nigerians to stop making careless and unnecessary statement on the health status of the president.
Discussions
