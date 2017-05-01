Player trafficking high in Nigeria - ...

Player trafficking high in Nigeria - Germany-based NGO

The President of Germany-based NGO, PLAY!YA, Ian Mengel, on Tuesday said that football players' trafficking was growing at an alarming rate in Nigeria and, indeed Africa. Mengel, a former FC Bonn of Germany player, said in Lagos that in spite of the magnitude of the problem, the Nigerian sports authorities and parents were not doing enough to address it.

