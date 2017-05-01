Player trafficking high in Nigeria - Germany-based NGO
The President of Germany-based NGO, PLAY!YA, Ian Mengel, on Tuesday said that football players' trafficking was growing at an alarming rate in Nigeria and, indeed Africa. Mengel, a former FC Bonn of Germany player, said in Lagos that in spite of the magnitude of the problem, the Nigerian sports authorities and parents were not doing enough to address it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr 19
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr 13
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC