Photos: Workers Day celebration across Nigeria

Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki being whisked away by his personal security aides as a riot broke out during the 2017 May Day Rally at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 01/05/2017 Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, acknowledging the march past of Labour and Trade Unions during the 2017 Workers Day in commemoration of the Lagos @ 50 celebrations at the Agege Stadium, Lagos, on Monday, May 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.