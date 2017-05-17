PDP National Vice-Chairman supports M...

PDP National Vice-Chairman supports Makarfi's election platform directive

National Vice-Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party , Mr Emmanuel Ogidi, said his zone would heed National Caretaker Committee's directive empowering state chapters on platforms for members contesting elections. He said that there was nothing wrong in allowing state chapters of the party to decide the political platform their candidates could use to contest imminent elections pending resolution of the party's leadership tussle.

