Parents of freed Nigeria schoolgirls still wait to see them
Parents of the 82 Nigerian schoolgirls released over the weekend from Boko Haram captivity said Wednesday that they still were awaiting word from the government on exactly when they will be able to meet their daughters. Community leaders were headed from the capital, Abuja, to the town of Chibok with photos of the newly released girls so that families can identify them, presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said.
