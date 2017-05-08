Pain and panic as northern Nigeria ra...

Pain and panic as northern Nigeria races to contain deadly meningitis outbreak

Read more: Reuters

When six-year old Mohammed Waziga arrived at a health centre in northwest Nigeria complaining of joint pains and drowsiness, he was given an injection and sent home without any concerns. However his suffering grew worse, and his family rushed him to a different facility in Zamfara state, where he was diagnosed with meningitis, marking yet another case in an outbreak which has killed more than 800 people so far this year in the north.

Chicago, IL

