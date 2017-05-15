Only strong institutions can fight co...

Only strong institutions can fight corruption from roots-Dogara

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has said that until strong institutions are built and strengthened, Nigeria might not fight corruption effectively. Dogara said this on Monday in Abuja at the launch of a book titled "Antidotes for Corruption: The Nigerian Story'' written by Sen. Dino Melaye.

Chicago, IL

