Obesity, overweight rising among Nige...

Obesity, overweight rising among Nigerian children - STUDY

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

A NEW report - the "2016 Nigerian Report Card on Physical Activity for Children and Youth" which focuses on physical activity as a major determinant of Non Communicable Diseases, NCDs, has revealed rising prevalence of overweight and obesity among Nigerian children. According to the Report, schools are not complying with stipulated standard in physical activity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr 19 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr 13 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,068 • Total comments across all topics: 280,732,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC