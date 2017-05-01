Obesity, overweight rising among Nigerian children - STUDY
A NEW report - the "2016 Nigerian Report Card on Physical Activity for Children and Youth" which focuses on physical activity as a major determinant of Non Communicable Diseases, NCDs, has revealed rising prevalence of overweight and obesity among Nigerian children. According to the Report, schools are not complying with stipulated standard in physical activity.
