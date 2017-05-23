No amount of praying, fasting can mak...

No amount of praying, fasting can make Nigeria great without hardwork - Osinbajo

By Levinus Nwabughiogu ABUJA - Acting President Yemi Osinbajo Wednesday said that without commitment to hardwork, no amount of praying and fasting can take Nigeria's economy to the desired growth. He said that known great economies were built by men and women with patriotic zeal and not spirits, calling for all hands on deck to revive the economic fortunes of the country.

Chicago, IL

