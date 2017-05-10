Nigeria's Digital Boom Seen Boosting ...

Nigeria's Digital Boom Seen Boosting Ecobank Customers Fivefold

14 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Ecobank Transnational Inc. , Africa's most geographically diverse lender, is betting that Nigeria's plans for a digital revolution will increase the number of its customers in the country more than fivefold over the next five years. The bank is closing branches in the continent's most populous nation to cut costs while using improving access to the internet to add clients through mobile-phone applications, Ecobank Nigeria Chief Executive Officer Charles Kie said in an interview in Lagos.

Chicago, IL

