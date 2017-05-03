Nigeria's Buhari Expected at Cabinet Meeting, Daily Trust Says
Nigeria's president Muhammadu Buhari will preside over Wednesday's weekly cabinet meeting after having been absent from the previous two, Abuja-based Daily Trust newspaper reports, citing an official document showing the president's schedule. The presidency said April 28 that he is resting and working from home.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr 19
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr 13
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
