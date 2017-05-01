Nigeria's Buhari absent again from ca...

Nigeria's Buhari absent again from cabinet meeting

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari failed to show up for a weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday, despite assurances from his wife that his health was not a cause for concern. Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo chaired the meeting in the absence of the 74-year-old Buhari, who has now missed the last three gatherings of senior ministers and advisors.

