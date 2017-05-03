Nigeria's ailing President Buhari misses third cabinet meeting
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has missed his third cabinet meeting in a row amid ongoing questions about the state of his health. In March, Mr Buhari returned from seven weeks of medical leave in the UK where he was treated for an undisclosed illness.
