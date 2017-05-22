Nigerian women are becoming too busy to seek healthcare - Dr. Matilda Kerry-Osazuwa
S enior Registrar at the Community Health Department, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, and Founder, George Kerry Life Foundation, Dr. Matilda Kerry-Osazuwa, has admonished women in the country to take their health more seriously. Kerry-Osazuwa said that after playing the role of mother, helper and care givers in the family, women tend to forget or care less about their own health.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May 11
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May 10
|Big Phobe
|2
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May 6
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr '17
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr '17
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
