Nigerian Manufacturers Boosted by New Foreign-Currency Policy

The Nigerian central bank's creation of a market-driven foreign-currency window has given hope of revival to manufacturers faced with closure or shrinking capacity by easing their raw material imports, an industry group said. "The recent pronouncement of the central bank comes as a relief," Segun Ajayi-Kadir, director-general of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, said in a May 3 interview in Lagos, the commercial capital.

Chicago, IL

