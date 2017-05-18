Nigerian leader meets with 82 Chibok ...

Nigerian leader meets with 82 Chibok schoolgirls

Boko Haram militants have released 82 schoolgirls out of a group of more than 200 whom they kidnapped from the northeastern town of Chibok in April 2014 in exchange for prisoners, the presidency said on Saturday. Eighty-three Chibok schoolgirls seized three years ago by Boko Haram in northern Nigeria have been released into military custody, with authorities saying hopes are high a further mass release will soon follow.

