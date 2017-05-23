Nigerian economy shrinks by 0.5%: data
Nigeria's economy contracted for a fifth straight quarter, official figures showed Tuesday, as low oil production dented overall output. Gross domestic product shrank by 0.5 percent in the first three months of 2017, an improvement from a 1.7 percent fall in the last quarter of 2016, said Nigeria's National Bureau of Statistics.
