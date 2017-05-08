Nigerian doctors obtain training on p...

Nigerian doctors obtain training on pain management

Worried about the poor management of knee related conditions in Nigeria, foreign doctors from the Manipal Hospital, Bangalore in collaboration with Vedic Lifecare Hospital; Lagos trained Nigerian family physicians on Identifying red flags in various knee conditions. The Continuing Development Professional Seminar tagged:"Recognising Musculoskeletal Red Flags in Family Practice" focused on how a family practitioner, who is often the first point of contact could be alert for possible referral to a specialist for proper treatment in order to prevent complications.

Chicago, IL

