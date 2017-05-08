Nigerian doctors obtain training on pain management
Worried about the poor management of knee related conditions in Nigeria, foreign doctors from the Manipal Hospital, Bangalore in collaboration with Vedic Lifecare Hospital; Lagos trained Nigerian family physicians on Identifying red flags in various knee conditions. The Continuing Development Professional Seminar tagged:"Recognising Musculoskeletal Red Flags in Family Practice" focused on how a family practitioner, who is often the first point of contact could be alert for possible referral to a specialist for proper treatment in order to prevent complications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|Sat
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr 19
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr 13
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC