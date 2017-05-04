Nigerian Born America Promoter, Emeka Agu returns with bang

Nigeria's foremost American fashionista cum showbiz promoter, Emeka Agu last week had an iconic return to Nigeria amidst pomp and ceremony after his long sojourn in the United States. The American trained medical dude who is famous for his record breaking beach parties in United States, Canada and Dominican republic was spotted on a private beach in Lagos preparing for a mega home coming soiree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.