Nigerian authorities demolish radio station office
Nigerian authorities' demolition of the office of radio Breeze 99.9 FM is a shocking affront to press freedom, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. State authorities in Nassarawa, roughly 200 kilometers east of the capital Abuja, on May 20 demolished the radio station's office and transmitter while police shot in the air to disperse a crowd that had gathered to try to save the station, according to media reports .
