Nigeria workers, greatest victim of nation's wealth mismanagement - MAGU
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA - ACTING Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Mag, yesterday said that Nigerian workers are the greatest victim of the mismanagement of the nation's resources. This is as the lead director of Centre for Social Justice,CSJ, Eze Onyekpere has lamented that the fragmentation of labour centers in the country was not in the interest of the workers.
