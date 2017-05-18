Nigeria will be great again, Bamgbola assures

By Sam Eyoboka CHAIRMAN, Lagos State Chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria , Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, on Saturday made a profound declaration that Nigeria would be great again, but urged Nigerians to intensify their prayers for the nation and its leaders. Addressing Religious corres-pondents at the foundation laying ceremony of the Olivet Bible Church's Inspiration Centre in Festac Town, Bamgbola said the current challenges Nigeria was facing would soon be over because God is interested in the country.

