Nigeria: U.S.$480 Billion Stolen From Nigeria in 54 Years - Chatham House Reports
A Chatham House report launched yesterday in Abuja has estimated that at least $480 billion was stolen by corrupt officials between 1960 and 2004.Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, is an independent policy institute based in London. The report, titled "Collective Action on Corruption in Nigeria, a Social Norms Approach to Connecting Societies and Institutions," said that close to $400 billion was stolen from Nigeria's public accounts from 1960 to 1999.
