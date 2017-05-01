Nigeria to partner with UN Tourism Ag...

Nigeria to partner with UN Tourism Agency, CNN to promote tourism

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed Mohammed, has announced a tripartite partnership involving the Ministry, UN World Tourism Organization and global news leader CNN to leverage on Nollywood to promote tourism in Nigeria. The Minister, who announced the plan at the Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Association of Tour Operators in Lagos on Tuesday, said that talks are at an advanced stage to forge a "very strong and effective partnership to use our comparative advantage in film production, through Nollywood, to promote tourism in Nigeria".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr 19 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr 13 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,238 • Total comments across all topics: 280,726,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC