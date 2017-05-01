Nigeria to partner with UN Tourism Agency, CNN to promote tourism

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed Mohammed, has announced a tripartite partnership involving the Ministry, UN World Tourism Organization and global news leader CNN to leverage on Nollywood to promote tourism in Nigeria. The Minister, who announced the plan at the Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Association of Tour Operators in Lagos on Tuesday, said that talks are at an advanced stage to forge a "very strong and effective partnership to use our comparative advantage in film production, through Nollywood, to promote tourism in Nigeria".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.