Nigeria to partner with UN Tourism Agency, CNN to promote tourism
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed Mohammed, has announced a tripartite partnership involving the Ministry, UN World Tourism Organization and global news leader CNN to leverage on Nollywood to promote tourism in Nigeria. The Minister, who announced the plan at the Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Association of Tour Operators in Lagos on Tuesday, said that talks are at an advanced stage to forge a "very strong and effective partnership to use our comparative advantage in film production, through Nollywood, to promote tourism in Nigeria".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr 19
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr 13
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC