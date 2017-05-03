Nigeria: Three Suicide Bombers Killed...

Nigeria: Three Suicide Bombers Killed At Military Outpost

40 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Three suicide bombers who attempted to attack a military outpost in Maiduguri, Borno State, were killed on Wednesday night, an official has said. The three female teenage suicide bombers attempted to attack a military outpost popularly known as "Gontanamo" along muna garage at about 10:05 p.m. After being sighted by the troops in their attempt to gain access to the premises, the bombers were shot leading to the explosion of their concealed IED.

Chicago, IL

