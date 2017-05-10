Nigeria: Suicide Bombers Hit Universi...

Nigeria: Suicide Bombers Hit University of Maiduguri Killing Security Guard

Two suicide bombers suspected to be Boko Haram members have attacked the University of Maiduguri , killing one security guard and leaving a soldier injured. "A male and female suicide bomber struck at the mechanical works department of the university," a source revealed to Thecable.

