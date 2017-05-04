Nigeria: Senate Confirms Two New Mini...

Nigeria: Senate Confirms Two New Ministers

The Senate has screened and confirmed Stephen Ocheni and Suleiman Hassan as ministers, following their nominations by President Muhammadu Buhari in March. Mr. Ocheni is from Kogi State which has not had anyone in the Federal Executive Council, as constitutionally required, since the death of James Ocholi in an accident last year.

