Nigeria seizes illegal arms shipment

17 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

"Following intelligence reports, our operatives on Monday inspected a 40-foot container at the Tin Can port in Apapa, Lagos, and found 440 pieces of assorted pump action rifles and other accessories of the guns," said Joseph Attah. The consignment originated in Turkey and was covered with plaster of Paris to try to avoid detection, he added.

