Nigeria seeks $5.2 billion from World...

Nigeria seeks $5.2 billion from World Bank for electricity

12 hrs ago

Nigeria is seeking $5.2 billion from the World Bank to expand electricity generation and help the economy recover from its first contraction in 25 years. The bank's private-sector lending arm, the International Finance Corporation, may invest about $1.3 billion in power projects and electricity distribution companies.

