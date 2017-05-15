Nigeria, SA vow to fight xenophobia with 'cultural diplomacy'
Nigeria and South Africa are to deploy "cultural diplomacy'' to effectively tackle the incessant xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa. Towards this, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said Nigeria was keen to work with South Africa to put an end to the attacks by deploying the "soft power of cultural diplomacy'', widely regarded as "an effective tool" in this regard.
