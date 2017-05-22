Nigeria raises interest on unpaid taxes to try to discourage evaders
May 22 Nigeria will increase the interest rate on unpaid taxes to discourage companies and individuals from paying late and racking up a larger debt, the finance ministry said on Monday. The ministry said the measure will take effect on July 1 and that the rate would be five percent over a central bank rate known as the Minimum Rediscount Rate, a benchmark lending rate.
