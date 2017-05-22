Nigeria raises interest on unpaid tax...

Nigeria raises interest on unpaid taxes to try to discourage evaders

Read more: Reuters

May 22 Nigeria will increase the interest rate on unpaid taxes to discourage companies and individuals from paying late and racking up a larger debt, the finance ministry said on Monday. The ministry said the measure will take effect on July 1 and that the rate would be five percent over a central bank rate known as the Minimum Rediscount Rate, a benchmark lending rate.

