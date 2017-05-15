Nigeria promises more gas for WAPCo
The Federal Republic of Nigeria has assured an increased volume of gas for the West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited in coming months. A representative of the Nigerian Minister of State in charge of Petroleum Resources, Saidu A. Mohammed, who affirmed Nigeria's commitment to the project on May 12, 2017 at the Committee of Ministers meeting on the West African Gas Pipeline Project in Cotonou, Benin, emphasised that the Nigerian government was working assiduously to ramp up gas supply to about 70 mmscfd this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May 11
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May 10
|Big Phobe
|2
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May 6
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr 19
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr '17
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC