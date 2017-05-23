Nigeria: Police Fire Teargas, Spray H...

Nigeria: Police Fire Teargas, Spray Hot Water On Protesting Shiites

17 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Police on Monday sprayed hot water and fired tear gas sporadically to disperse protesting members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria at the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, office in Maitama, Abuja. Hundreds of Shiites, mainly male and female, undergraduates from different institutions across the country, assembled at the NHRC office to urge the commission to facilitate the immediate release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, his wife and other detained members of the group.

