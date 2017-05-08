Nigeria, now a dumping ground for inf...

Nigeria, now a dumping ground for inferior, substandard foods - Minister

Minister of State for Environment Ibrahim Jibril says Nigeria has become a dumping ground for inferior, substandard, expired and poisonous foods and feeds from countries across the globe. The minister said this on Monday in Abuja at a workshop organised by National Biosafety Management Agency and Program for Biosafety Systems to stimulate the collaboration of regulatory agencies.

