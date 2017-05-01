Nigeria, not dumping ground for fake products - Transparency Advocacy

By Maranatha Ahiaba TRANSPARENCY Advocacy Initiative has warned Information Technology and Communication investors against turning the country into a dumping ground for all manner of fake products. Publicity Secretary of the Initiative, Mr. Adodo Solomon, at a press briefing on 'The State of the Nation on ICT and other sectors' in Abuja, said the country must make it clear to both local and foreign investors that they cannot bring in substandard goods to Nigeria.

