Nigeria: Nigeria to Deploy 'Cultural ...

Nigeria: Nigeria to Deploy 'Cultural Diplomacy' to End Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said Nigeria will deploy 'cultural diplomacy' as an effective tool to put an end to the incessant xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa. "Nigeria is keen to work with South Africa to put an end to these attacks, deploying the soft power of 'cultural diplomacy', which is widely regarded as an effective tool in this regard," the minister said in Abuja on Friday when he received the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Lulu Mnguni, on a courtesy visit to his office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May 11 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May 6 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr 19 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr 13 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,739 • Total comments across all topics: 280,994,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC