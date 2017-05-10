Nigeria negotiating with Boko Haram for more Chibok releases13 min ago

Nigeria's government is negotiating "seriously" for the release of more than 110 kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls still held by Boko Haram and will exchange more detained members of the extremist group for them if needed, an official said today. "We will not relent until all are back," the minister of women's affairs and social development, Aisha Alhassan, told reporters in the capital, Abuja.

