Nigeria: Malabu Scandal - Osinbajo, Eni, Kachikwu in Closed Door Meeting
Nigeria's Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, with one of the major subjects of discussion being the Malabu OPL 245 scandal. Tuesday's meeting comes about five days after Mr. Kachikwu told journalists that ongoing investigation and prosecution of two multinational oil firms, Shell and ENI, in Nigeria and Italy, for their alleged roles in the Malabu scandal, will not lead to a stoppage of work on the controversial oil block, OPL 245.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|3 hr
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|11 hr
|Big Phobe
|2
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May 6
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr 19
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr 13
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC