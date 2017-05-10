Nigeria: Malabu Scandal - Osinbajo, Eni, Kachikwu in Closed Door Meeting

Nigeria's Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, with one of the major subjects of discussion being the Malabu OPL 245 scandal. Tuesday's meeting comes about five days after Mr. Kachikwu told journalists that ongoing investigation and prosecution of two multinational oil firms, Shell and ENI, in Nigeria and Italy, for their alleged roles in the Malabu scandal, will not lead to a stoppage of work on the controversial oil block, OPL 245.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.