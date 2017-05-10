Nigeria: Malabu Scandal - Osinbajo, E...

Nigeria: Malabu Scandal - Osinbajo, Eni, Kachikwu in Closed Door Meeting

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Nigeria's Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, with one of the major subjects of discussion being the Malabu OPL 245 scandal. Tuesday's meeting comes about five days after Mr. Kachikwu told journalists that ongoing investigation and prosecution of two multinational oil firms, Shell and ENI, in Nigeria and Italy, for their alleged roles in the Malabu scandal, will not lead to a stoppage of work on the controversial oil block, OPL 245.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... 3 hr Spotted Girl 3
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding 11 hr Big Phobe 2
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May 6 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr 19 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr 13 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,484 • Total comments across all topics: 280,923,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC