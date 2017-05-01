Nigeria LNG exports landmark 4000th cargo to Turkey
N IGERIA LNG Limited has reached another major milestone with the exportation of its 4000th cargo of Liquefied Natural Gas from its Bonny Island Terminal in Rivers State to Mamara LNG Terminal in Turkey, which also received the Company's historic 3000th cargo, three years ago.
