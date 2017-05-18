Nigeria: Jowhor Ile Wins 2017 Etisala...

Nigeria: Jowhor Ile Wins 2017 Etisalat Literature Prize

Nigerian writer, Jowhor Ile, has been announced the winner of the 2016 Etisalat Literature Prize at the Grand Finale in Lagos, which took place almost two months behind schedule. His book: "And after Many Days" was the pick of the panel of judges, over Jacqui L'Ange's "The Seed Thief" and and another Nigerian Juliet Iromuanya's "Mr and Mrs Doctor".



