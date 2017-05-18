Nigeria: Jowhor Ile Wins 2017 Etisalat Literature Prize
Nigerian writer, Jowhor Ile, has been announced the winner of the 2016 Etisalat Literature Prize at the Grand Finale in Lagos, which took place almost two months behind schedule. His book: "And after Many Days" was the pick of the panel of judges, over Jacqui L'Ange's "The Seed Thief" and and another Nigerian Juliet Iromuanya's "Mr and Mrs Doctor".
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May 11
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May 10
|Big Phobe
|2
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May 6
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr '17
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr '17
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC