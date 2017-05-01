Nigeria Jollof Rice is the best - Osi...

Nigeria Jollof Rice is the best - Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo, has debunked the statement made by the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Muhammed, last week at the CNN Richard Quest Means Business anchored in Lagos. Vice Osinbajo on Monday said that Nigeria makes the best Jollof Rice in Africa and beat down Ghanaians and the Senegalese hands down.

Chicago, IL

